Rappahannock County Republican Committee Official Call to elect delegates to the State Convention: Those wishing to serve as delegates to the convention shall file the form available by contacting Terry Dixon, Chairman, 11 Palmer Lane, Castleton, VA 22716, or by calling (540) 937-7940 or emailing terry.dixon@gmail.com, or download from https://virginia.gop/2021-nomination/ (click on “Delegate Pre-file Form for Unit Chairmen”). It must be received no later than Saturday, April 10, 2021, by 5 p.m. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will be selected from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Madison County High School.
The Town Planning Commission will meet on March 29 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to continue discussions on the 2021 work program.
The Rappahannock Hemp Cooperative will be meeting at the Washington Park on Saturday, March 27, 2 p.m. rain or shine. We will be reviewing the 2020 hemp grow and discussing the opportunities for this year. Learn news about fiber, CBD, stalk and seed markets. Bring your knowledge and questions. Free and open to the public. Call Elizabeth Lee at 540 987-1002 for more information.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board will hold a series of public hearings on next year’s budget:
— Thursday, April 1, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
— Friday, April 2, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (last opportunity to set budget for public hearing to meet advertising deadline)
— Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., RCES Gym/Auditorium - Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearing
— Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
The Headwaters Foundation is hosting three virtual community conversations about the financial sustainability of Rappahannock County Public Schools via Zoom.
The second session, “Funding Challenges,” will be held on Wednesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.
The third and final session, “Moving Forward: Funding Excellence,” will be held on Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2021! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2005-2016. U6 closes April 1. Covid guidelines apply. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.V
Virginia Cooperative Extension will be offering a Diabetes Prevention Program. The yearlong program is designed for people with prediabetes or who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. Sessions will cover a variety of topics including coping strategies, eating out, shopping tips, getting active and healthy eating. The program is free and will start April 20, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom.
Register at: https://virginiatech.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aYsWn21IgddhU5D For more information, contact the Culpeper County Extension Office at 540-727-3435 or Becky Gartner, Extension Agent, Family & Consumer Sciences, at rebes13@vt.edu.
