meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold two budget work sessions, one on Thursday (today), March 30, at 1 p.m. in the county courthouse and another on Friday, March 31, at 1 p.m. also at the courthouse.

There will be a brief fireworks display in the Town of Washington on Saturday, April 1, sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The display will last between 3 and 5 minutes, there will be a warning sound 5 minutes before the display starts.

Tags

Recommended for you