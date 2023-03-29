The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold two budget work sessions, one on Thursday (today), March 30, at 1 p.m. in the county courthouse and another on Friday, March 31, at 1 p.m. also at the courthouse.
There will be a brief fireworks display in the Town of Washington on Saturday, April 1, sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The display will last between 3 and 5 minutes, there will be a warning sound 5 minutes before the display starts.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, located at 15361 Bradford Road in Culpeper, will hold its next board meeting on Tuesday, April 11, at 4 p.m.. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at (540) 825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.”
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2023. They offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U6 closes April 3. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be on Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville.
