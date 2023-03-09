meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be today, Thursday, March 9, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville at 5:30 p.m.

Businesses of Rappahannock will have a networking event on Tuesday, March 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Little Washington Winery. More details on Page 4. 

