The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority meeting will be today, Thursday, May 11, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville, at 5:30 p.m.
The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will have anopen house to preview the new courthouse designon Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the old county administration building, 290 Gay St. Residents can tour the area to get a sense of what the proposed designs might look like.
TheTown of Washington’s Architectural Review Boardwill hold a special meeting on Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m. for a site visit at The Inn at Little Washington’s proposed expansion. The site visit will start on the front porch of 309 Middle St.
TheArchitectural Review Boardwill meet on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider plans and materials submitted by The Inn at Little Washington for a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA)) for an addition which includes: a new Reception Building (309 - 335 Middle Street); additions and alterations to the existing Blue House (335 Middle St.) for two guest suites; a new 2 story Courtyard House (Gay Street) for 2 guest suites; a new 2 story Carriage House (Gay Street) for 6 guest suites with a lower level wine cellar to serve The Inn; a link building connecting to the existing Inn kitchen; additions, alterations and a location shift to the White House (existing yellow house at 448 Main St.). The new buildings will open on to an interior courtyard that will link all buildings.
TheRappahannock County Broadband Authoritywill meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15, in the county courthouse located 250 Gay St. in Washington. The agenda includes discussion of the county’s All Points Broadband partnership to expand internet access.
TheRappahannock County Board of Supervisorswill meet for a special-called meeting Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in the county courthouse located 250 Gay St. in Washington. The only item on the agenda is recognition of Rappahannock County High School students who rescued a couple from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.
TheRappahannock County Garden Clubmeeting is on Wednesday, May 17, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be “The Power of Details in Garden Design” with international speaker and author, and local gardener (Bird Hill outside of Charlottesville) C. Colston Burrell. He is a landscape architect, international lecturer and author of over 12 books and offers garden tours all over the world.
