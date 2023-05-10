meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority meeting will be today, Thursday, May 11, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville, at 5:30 p.m.

The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will have an open house to preview the new courthouse design on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the old county administration building, 290 Gay St. Residents can tour the area to get a sense of what the proposed designs might look like.

