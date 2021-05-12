Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. today Thursday, May 13, via Zoom. Electronic participation only, no physical public access. The scheduled meeting can be accessed via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82477956501?pwd=RDg4VHMwNm1oVmNwS004dld0QXgwdz09 . Additional details to access the meeting can be found in the attached agenda.
Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. today Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the park’s pavilion, 7 Park Lane. Washington.
There will be a brief fireworks display in Washington, about four minutes, on Sunday, May 16 between 9:15 p.m. and 9:55 p.m.
The Frederick and Rappahannock Extension Office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard and Zoom meetings scheduled from April through June. We will meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. Virginia Tech fruit specialists from Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be present to address specific topics. We encourage you to bring samples of insects, diseased foliage or scaffolds for treatment recommendations. The Zoom meetings will start at 11:30 a.m. and adjourn around 2 p.m. Please call Kenner Love at the Rappahannock County Extension Office at (540) 675-3619 for more information about these and additional programs.
May 12 and May 26, Zoom Meetings, 11:30 a.m.: Seasonal updates with extension specialists Dr. Bergh, Dr. Sherif and Dr. Acimovic. https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
June 2, In-Orchard Meeting; Williams Orchard, Tommy and Eddie Williams. Turn from 211 north onto Rt. 729 and go approximately 2.5 miles. Orchard is on the left. (3 Williams Farm Lane, Flint Hill, VA 22627)
June 9, In-Orchard Meeting; Carroll County, TBD.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.