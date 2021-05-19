The town will hold an administrative meeting on May 21, at 2 p.m. at the Town Hall, Washington.
The Town Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint work session on May 23, at 1 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a presentation about the Rush River Commons application and a discussion regarding the process to consider this application jointly by the TC and PC.
The Town Council will hold a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. on May 23 or soon after the joint work session of the Council and Planning Commission to discuss a resolution honoring the Inn at Little Washington upon receiving three Michelin stars, a resolution to the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation regarding fund donations for the post office facility, and any other matters that may come before Council.
The Town Planning Commission will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on May 24.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Monday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, 250 Gay St., Washington. Topic: Land use law training. See BoardDocs for Zoom login information.
The Rules Committee meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 28, at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington. Please note that this is a rescheduled date from the previously noticed third Thursday of the month (May 20).
The County Buildings Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28, at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Road, Washington. Please note that this is a rescheduled date from the previously noticed third Thursday of the month (May 20).
The Frederick and Rappahannock Extension Office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard and Zoom meetings scheduled from April through June. We will meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. Virginia Tech fruit specialists from Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be present to address specific topics. We encourage you to bring samples of insects, diseased foliage or scaffolds for treatment recommendations. The Zoom meetings will start at 11:30 a.m. and adjourn around 2 p.m. Please call Kenner Love at the Rappahannock County Extension Office at (540) 675-3619 for more information about these and additional programs.
June 2, In-Orchard Meeting: Williams Orchard, Tommy and Eddie Williams. Turn from 211 north onto Rt. 729 and go approximately 2.5 miles. Orchard is on the left. (3 Williams Farm Lane, Flint Hill, VA 22627)
June 9, In-Orchard Meeting: Carroll County, TBD.
