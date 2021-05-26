Memorial Day closings: All Rappahannock County government offices will be closed Monday (May 31), reopening Tuesday, June 1. Also closed Monday and reopening Tuesday are Atlantic Union Bank, BB&T and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation.
The Rappahannock News will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, June 1. The Rappahannock News will have an early deadline for the Thursday, June 3 edition because of the Memorial Day holiday. All items for publication should be submitted no later than 3 p.m., Friday, May 28.
Rules Committee meeting to be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 28, at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington. Please note that this is a rescheduled date from the previously noticed third Thursday of the month (May 20).
County Buildings Committee to be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28, at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Road, Washington. Please note that this is a rescheduled date from the previously noticed third Thursday of the month (May 20th).
The Frederick and Rappahannock Extension Office invites you to attend a series of in-orchard and Zoom meetings scheduled from April through June. We will meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. Virginia Tech fruit specialists from Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be present to address specific topics. We encourage you to bring samples of insects, diseased foliage or scaffolds for treatment recommendations. The Zoom meetings will start at 11:30 a.m. and adjourn around 2 p.m. Please call Kenner Love at the Rappahannock County Extension Office at (540) 675-3619 for more information about these and additional programs.
June 2, In-Orchard Meeting: Williams Orchard, Tommy and Eddie Williams. Turn from 211 north onto Rt. 729 and go approximately 2.5 miles. Orchard is on the left. (3 Williams Farm Lane, Flint Hill, VA 22627)
June 9, In-Orchard Meeting: Carroll County, TBD.
