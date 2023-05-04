The Town of Washington’s Town Council will meet on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a public hearing for the FY 23/24 budget and a discussion of forming an Economic Development Authority.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next board meeting on Tuesday, May 9, in Orange County, at the Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Orange. There will be a community reception at 3 p.m. where leadership will be on hand to discuss RRCS Services and answer any questions, followed by the board meeting at 4 p.m. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority meeting will be on Thursday, May 11, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville, at 5:30 p.m.
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation a variety of activities are currently available for registration. There is something for everyone. Art classes, Fitness, summer camps, sports and more! Also don’t miss out on the Annual Wicked Bottom Cross Country 5K & ½ mile Fun Run on Saturday, May 6, at 8 a.m. at Lenn Park in Culpeper. For more details and to register, visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com. Click on “Activities.” Registration is open to anyone regardless of county of residency.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club meeting is on Wednesday, May 17, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be “The Power of Details in Garden Design” with international speaker and author, and local gardener (Bird Hill outside of Charlottesville) C. Colston Burrell. He is a landscape architect, international lecturer and author of over 12 books and offers garden tours all over the world.
