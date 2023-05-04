meetings-web.jpg

The Town of Washington’s Town Council will meet on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a public hearing for the FY 23/24 budget and a discussion of forming an Economic Development Authority.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next board meeting on Tuesday, May 9, in Orange County, at the Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Orange. There will be a community reception at 3 p.m. where leadership will be on hand to discuss RRCS Services and answer any questions, followed by the board meeting at 4 p.m. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

