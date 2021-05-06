The Board of Supervisors adopted Rappahannock County’s 2022 budget at its work session meeting on Monday, April 26. The previously noticed budget work session meetings for Monday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 12, have been cancelled.
The Town Council will meet on May 10 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Agenda items include a possible increase in the water and sewer rates, a public hearing for the FY 21/22 budget, and an initial review of the PUD special use permit and a modification to the sewer service district applications from the Rush River Commons project.
The Rappahannock County School Board meets on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.
The Town Architectural Review Board will meet on May 12 at 7 p.m. to consider an application to install a fence at 510 Main St.
There will be a brief fireworks display in Washington, about 4 minutes, on May 16 between 9:15 p.m. and 9:55 p.m.
The Frederick and Rappahannock Extension Office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard and Zoom meetings scheduled from April through June. We will meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. Virginia Tech fruit specialists from Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be present to address specific topics. We encourage you to bring samples of insects, diseased foliage or scaffolds for treatment recommendations. The Zoom meetings will start at 11:30 a.m. and adjourn around 2 p.m. Please call Kenner Love at the Rappahannock County Extension Office at (540) 675-3619 for more information about these and additional programs.
May 12 and May 26, Zoom Meetings, 11:30 a.m.: Seasonal updates with extension specialists Dr. Bergh, Dr. Sherif and Dr. Acimovic. https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
June 2, In-Orchard Meeting; Williams Orchard, Tommy and Eddie Williams. Turn from 211 north onto Rt. 729 and go approximately 2.5 miles. Orchard is on the left. (3 Williams Farm Lane, Flint Hill, VA 22627)
June 9, In-Orchard Meeting; Carroll County, TBD.
