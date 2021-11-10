Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authoritymeeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Nov. 11) at the Sperryville Rescue Squad Building, 12 Main St., Sperryville. Parking is behind the building up the driveway. Electronic participation is being offered for convenience only but not guaranteed. Details to join the meeting via Zoom are available onBoard Docs.
There will be aTown administrative meetingheld on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. at Washington Town Hall.
The Town’sArchitectural Review Boardhas a vacancy. If you are interested in serving on the board, send your letter of intent and qualification to the Town Clerk by Dec. 6.townofwashington@washingtonva.gov.
TheWomen's Auxiliary of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc.,will hold its annual planning meeting on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the WBRBA Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the Call to Order at 9 a.m. New members are welcome! For more information or questions, contact the president, Angela Brooks, 540-854-7442 or email: wayland_blueridge@usa.com. We look forward to meeting and greeting you on that day.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreationis offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
