The Board of Zoning Appeals meeting that had been rescheduled to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse has now been cancelled.

County Buildings Committee meeting will be held at 10 a.m. today (Thursday, Nov. 18) at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington.

Foothills Forum will conduct a regular meeting of its Board of Directors this Friday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. at Gadino Cellars, 92 Schoolhouse Rd., Washington. Foothills meetings are open to the public. All attendees are asked to be fully vaccinated and/or masked. For information, please contact: info@foothills-forum.org.

There will be a Town administrative meeting on Friday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. at Washington Town Hall.

The Town’s Architectural Review Board has a vacancy. If you are interested in serving on the board, send your letter of intent and qualification to the Town Clerk by Dec. 6. townofwashington@washingtonva.gov

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. 

For more details: 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and click on the “Activities” icon.

