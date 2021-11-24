meetings.jpg

Thanksgiving closings: All Rappahannock County government offices will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 24, and reopen Monday, Nov. 29. Rappahannock County Public Schools begin Thanksgiving vacation Wednesday, with classes resuming Monday. Atlantic Union Bank and Trust and BB&T are both closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The Rappahannock News is closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26. Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 24-26.

The Town’s Architectural Review Board has a vacancy. If you are interested in serving on the board, send your letter of intent and qualification to the Town Clerk by Dec. 6. townofwashington@washingtonva.gov

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. 

For more details: 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and click on the “Activities” icon.

