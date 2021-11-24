Thanksgiving closings:All Rappahannock County government offices will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 24, and reopen Monday, Nov. 29. Rappahannock County Public Schools begin Thanksgiving vacation Wednesday, with classes resuming Monday. Atlantic Union Bank and Trust and BB&T are both closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The Rappahannock News is closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26. Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 24-26.
The Town’sArchitectural Review Boardhas a vacancy. If you are interested in serving on the board, send your letter of intent and qualification to the Town Clerk by Dec. 6.townofwashington@washingtonva.gov.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreationis offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...