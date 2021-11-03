meetings.jpg

The Inn at Little Washington will have a brief fireworks display on Nov. 6,  lasting 3-4 minutes between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. There will be a warning shot five minutes before the fireworks begin.

The Town Council will meet on Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a discussion to allow a Council member to attend a meeting electronically, discussion regarding water and sewer rates and a water/wastewater engineering study. 

The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting will take place on Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the high school.

The Town’s Architectural Review Board will meet on Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application for new construction of the Rush River Commons project.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. 

For more details: 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and click on the “Activities” icon.

