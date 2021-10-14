Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authoritymeeting to be held at 5:45 p.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 14) at the Rappahannock County Library's Meeting Room, 4 Library Rd., Washington.
Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authoritymeeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 14) at the Sperryville Rescue Squad Building, 12 Main St., Sperryville. Public access is available with parking behind the building up the driveway.
There will be atown administrative meetingheld on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall.
TheWayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association willhold its quarterly session on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., virtually via Zoom session. Member church pastors and delegates are requested to attend the online meeting. For information on how to join the meeting, send an email to wayland_blueridge@usa.com or contact the Acting Corresponding Secretary at 540-825-3938.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreationis offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
