TheBoard of Zoning Appealswill hold a public hearing on Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a zoning variance application and appeal of the Zoning Administrator’s decision for the property known as “the apple shed” on the corner of Wheeler and Gay Streets.
TheTown Councilwill meet on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a discussion of a contract with ESS, resolution allowing Council members to attend meetings remotely and the town holiday party. The Council may vote to enter into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Section 2.2-3711 A.7 of the Va Code for consultation with the town attorney concerning adjustments to the Town boundaries, a specific legal matter requiring the provision of legal advice.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Servicestransportation will not operate on Monday, Oct. 11, due to the Columbus Day holiday.
The next regularly scheduledSchool Boardmeeting will take place on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the high school.
TheTownArchitectural Review Boardwill meet on Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. There are two applications for consideration. Replacing siding and windows, adding a screened porch and installing brick pavers at 667 Main Street. Also the installation of a pediment at 598 Gay Street.
There will be a townadministrative meetingheld on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreationis offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
