Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority fence workday today (Thursday, Sept. 16). There will be a potential gathering of three or more RCRFA board members at the park, 7 Park Ln., Washington, to observe and possibly participate in a fence construction project workday from time to time during daylight hours.
County Buildings Committee meeting to be held at 10 a.m. today (Thursday, Sept. 16) at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington.
Dispatch Subcommittee of the Public Safety Committee to be held at 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Sept. 16), at Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 10 Firehouse Ln., Washington.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...