The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority fence workday will be Saturday, Sept. 4. Gathering may happen from time to time during daylight hours.
The following are closed Monday (Sept. 6) in observance of Labor Day, reopening Tuesday: Rappahannock County government offices; Rappahannock County Public Schools; Atlantic Union Bank; BB&T; Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services transportation; Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles; and the Rappahannock News (which has early deadlines for the Sept. 9 edition; all items for publication should be submitted no later than 3 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 3).
The WashingtonTown Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to authorize a special use permit, to rezone a portion of the property at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Leggett Lane, and amend the sewer service district. The council will also consider applicants for the Architectural Review Board vacancy.
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, from noon to 5 p.m. regularly scheduledmaintenance will be done on the water lines in Town. During this time please limit water use and contact the town clerk for more information.
Anyone interested in serving on the Town of Washington’s Architectural Review Board should submit a letter of intent to the clerk by Sept. 10.
The Old Hollow Reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. at Thornton Gap Regular Baptist Church in Sperryville. Bring food and joy. Masks and social distancing are recommended. For more information, call 540-421-8489.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...