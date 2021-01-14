The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance in Rappahannock will be a virtual presentation on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. on behalf of the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund. The link to participate is: https://www.culpepermedia.org
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Jan. 18, due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Rappahannock County artists of all disciples are encouraged to apply for the2021 Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence program. Visit https://www.callforentry.org to apply online. The deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 18. For more information, contact the park at 540-999-3500 ext. 3181.
The School Board will hold a budget work session on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.
Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New and revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant application and guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021, with notification of awards by mid-May.
Submit orders for the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Tree Seedling Sale. Species offered this year are black cherry, flowering dogwood, American elderberry, hazelnut, river birch and Norway spruce. Live stakes of red osier dogwood and streamco willow in groups of 25 also offered to address streambank erosion and other uses. Email Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, visit www.culpeperswcd.org or call 540-825-8591.
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices. Contact the district at 540-825-8591.
The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is seeking information about how our community uses the park and priorities for projects going ahead. Please take a few minutes to answer 10 questions. We have many ideas to develop the park and want to be sure that we place our resources where they are most wanted and needed. Access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5BVBB67.
