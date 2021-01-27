The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Servicesdirectors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board will hold a series of public hearings on next year’s budget:
Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., RCES Gym/ Auditorium - Joint Board and School Board Meeting
Wednesday, March 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - County Administrator's Budget Presentation
Monday, March 15, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (preliminary feedback on CA Budget)
Monday, March 22, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
Wednesday, March 24, 1 p.m., Library - Discussion of Budget
Thursday, April 1, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
Friday, April 2, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (last opportunity to set budget for public hearing to meet advertising deadline)
Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., RCES Gym/Auditorium - Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearing
Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New and revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant application and guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021, with notification of awards by mid-May.
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices. Contact the district at 540-825-8591.
The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is seeking information about how our community uses the park and priorities for projects going ahead. Please take a few minutes to answer 10 questions. We have many ideas to develop the park and want to be sure that we place our resources where they are most wanted and needed. Access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5BVBB67.
