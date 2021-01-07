The Town Council for the Town of Washington will meet on Monday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. This meeting will be held electronically. Agenda items include a discussion of the Northern Piedmont Community Fund regarding enhancements for the post office and a closed session regarding employee year end compensation. You can connect to this meeting by going to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5429357610
The meeting ID is: 542-935-761-0. You can also dial-in by calling: 301-715-8592.
The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the gym at the elementary school.
The RRCS Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
The Architectural Review Board of the Town of Washington will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application for a fence at 195 Main Street.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance in Rappahannock will be a virtual presentation on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. on behalf of the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund. The link to participate is: https://www.culpepermedia.org
Rappahannock County artists of all disciples are encouraged to apply for the2021 Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence program. Visit https://www.callforentry.org to apply online. The deadline to apply is Jan. 18. For more information, contact the park at 540-999-3500 ext. 3181.
Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New and revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant application and guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021, with notification of awards by mid-May.
Submit orders for the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Tree Seedling Sale. Species offered this year are black cherry, flowering dogwood, American elderberry, hazelnut, river birch and Norway spruce. Live stakes of red osier dogwood and streamco willow in groups of 25 also offered to address streambank erosion and other uses. Email Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, visit www.culpeperswcd.org or call 540-825-8591.
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices. Contact the district at 540-825-8591.
The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is seeking information about how our community uses the park and priorities for projects going ahead. Please take a few minutes to answer 10 questions. We have many ideas to develop the park and want to be sure that we place our resources where they are most wanted and needed. Access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5BVBB67.
