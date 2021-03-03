Washington’s Town Council will meet on March 8 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Agenda items include a discussion about pathways, a discussion of planning protocols, scheduling a budget work session and Authorization of advertising of a Public Hearing to consider and adopt an ordinance to permit establishment of flood plain zones, requiring permits and establishing standards for construction in such zones and standards for variances.
The town’s Architectural Review Board will meet on March 10 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application for fencing at 492 Main Street and 490 Mt. Salem Ave and the demolishing of the Battle Kettle motel.
The next scheduled School Board meeting and Public Hearing on the budget will take place on March 9. at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the high school.
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board will hold a series of public hearings on next year’s budget:
— Monday, March 22, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
— Wednesday, March 24, 1 p.m., Library - Discussion of Budget
— Thursday, April 1, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
— Friday, April 2, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (last opportunity to set budget for public hearing to meet advertising deadline)
— Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., RCES Gym/Auditorium - Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearing
— Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New and revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant application and guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021, with notification of awards by mid-May.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2021! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2005-2016. Registration for U8 & up closes March 1st, U6 closes April 1st. Covid guidelines apply. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com
