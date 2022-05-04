The Town Council meets on Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a public hearing for the FY 22-23 budget, discussion of a resolution to release budgeted funds quarterly, and a discussion of increasing the non-metered water rate.
The Rappahannock County School Board will hold their school board meeting and public hearing on the comprehensive plan on Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next board meeting on Tuesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213.
The Town Architectural Review Board meets on Wednesday, May 11, at 4 p.m. at Town Hall for a work session to discuss roles, design precedence and design guidelines. The regular ARB meeting to consider applications will begin at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Applications being considered include; improvements to the existing single family home at 667 Main St. (Dave Millard and Mary Ann Best), replacement of windows at 309 Middle St. (the kitchen for the Inn at Little Washington), demolition of a shed at 335 Middle Street (Inn at Little Washington), demolition of 75’ board fence at 325 and 335 Middle Street (Inn at Little Washington), demolition of rear portion of a structure at 335 Middle Street (Inn at Little Washington), relocation of log cabin at 325 Middle Street (Inn at Little Washington), installation of a small portico at 593 Gay Street (Fredette Eagle), and installation of “Welcome to Washington” street signs along Main Street extended (Fodderstack Road) and Mount Salem Avenue at the entrances to the Town of Washington.
Please join the Rappahannock Country Garden Club at its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 18, where our guest speaker is Elin Haaga, who will discuss “Finding Your Garden Style.” In her presentation she will describe the process she goes through with each client to find out what they like, want and need. Her website is Elin Haaga Landscape. The RCGC meets every third Wednesday of the month at the Washington Firehouse. All guests are welcome for the social time at 1 p.m. and the program at 1:45 p.m.
