Time to submit orders for the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Tree Seedling Sale. One- or two-year old seedlings are distributed to residents of Rappahannock in groups of five. Species offered this year are black cherry, flowering dogwood, American elderberry, hazelnut, river birch and Norway spruce. Live stakes of red osier dogwood and streamco willow in groups of 25 also offered to address streambank erosion and other uses. Email Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, visit www.culpeperswcd.org or call 540-825-8591.
The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority will meet on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom meeting. There will be no public physical access to this meeting. See the meeting agenda on Board Docs for Zoom information.
The staff and board of directors invite you to join them for Aging Together’s annual meeting on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. To register: Send an email to info@agingtogether.org with “Annual Meeting” in the subject line. You will receive a return email with Zoom link information specific to this meeting.
There will be a Rosary Rally at the entrance to St. Peter Catholic Church on Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon to pray and support our police. Join us for this important event.
A continued meeting (from Nov. 2, 2020) of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, Rappahannock County Elementary School gym.
The Sperryville Community Alliance is sponsoring a series of focus groups on Nov. 16 and 17 to supplement information collected in the “Sperryville Community Survey.” Meetings will be held at various Sperryville locations and include residents, families, business owners, artists, 18-35 year olds, and one panel for non-Sperryville neighbors. Meetings limited to 10 individuals for COVID distancing. Masks required. Contact Kerry Sutten at kerrysutten@yahoo.com
The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is seeking information about how our community uses the park and priorities for projects going ahead. Please take a few minutes to answer 10 questions. We have many ideas to develop the park and want to be sure that we place our resources where they are most wanted and needed. Access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5BVBB67
Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, Brittany Bache, Accompanist, Melanie Bolas, Assistant Director is pleased to present their virtual 2020 Christmas Concert via their website http://www.brcsings.com beginning Saturday Dec. 19. Online Donations are gratefully accepted.
