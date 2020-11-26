Thanksgiving closings: All Rappahannock County government offices close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, and reopen Monday, Nov. 30. Rappahannock County Public Schools are closed Wednesday-Friday (Nov. 25-27) and reopen Monday, Nov. 30. Monday is A day and Tuesday, Dec. 1 is a B day. Union First Market Bank and BB&T are closed Thanksgiving day (Nov. 26) and reopen Friday, Nov. 27. The Rappahannock News is closed on Thursday and Friday (Nov. 26-27) and reopens Monday, Nov. 30.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Wednesday/Thursday/Friday, Nov. 25-27 in observance of Thanksgiving.
The Rappahannock County Planning Commission will continue its Nov. 18 meeting on Monday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse.
The Town of Washington has a vacancy on its Town Council. Any town resident who is interested in applying for this position should send a letter of intent to the Town Clerk, townofwashington@washingtonva.gov by Nov. 30.
Time to submit orders for the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Tree Seedling Sale. One- or two-year old seedlings are distributed to residents of Rappahannock in groups of five. Species offered this year are black cherry, flowering dogwood, American elderberry, hazelnut, river birch and Norway spruce. Live stakes of red osier dogwood and streamco willow in groups of 25 also offered to address streambank erosion and other uses. Email Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, visit www.culpeperswcd.org or call 540-825-8591.
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices. Anyone interested in exploring the many benefits of conservation planning can contact the district at 540-825-8591.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold a virtual regular board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional Information.
The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is seeking information about how our community uses the park and priorities for projects going ahead. Please take a few minutes to answer 10 questions. We have many ideas to develop the park and want to be sure that we place our resources where they are most wanted and needed. Access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5BVBB67
Blue Ridge Chorale (directed by C. Alexander Smith; Brittany Bache, accompanist; Melanie Bolas, assistant director) is pleased to present their virtual 2020 Christmas Concert via their website http://www.brcsings.com beginning Saturday, Dec. 19. Online Donations are gratefully accepted.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }