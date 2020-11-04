The Town of Washington Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Town Hall. The agenda will include a review of the water and sewer policies, ability to take credit card payments, and establishing a holiday decorating committee. Council may vote to go into closed session in accordance with provisions of Section 2.2-3711 A.7 of the Va Code for consultation with the Town Attorney concerning legal requirements and issues of any adjustment to the Town boundaries, a specific legal matter requiring the provision of legal advice.
The Town of Washington Architectural Review Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Town Hall to consider an application for the property located on the corner of Gay and Wheeler Streets.
The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) Board of Directors will hold a virtual regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional Information.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
The staff and board of directors invite you to join them for Aging Together’s annual meeting on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. — a Zoom viewing. To register: Send an email to info@agingtogether.org with “Annual Meeting” in the subject line. You will receive a return email with Zoom link information specific to this meeting. Please check your email after you have contacted Aging Together to register.
The Sperryville Community Alliance is sponsoring a series of focus groups on Nov. 16 and 17 to supplement information collected in the “Sperryville Community Survey.” Meetings will be held at various Sperryville locations. The eight focus groups will include meetings with residents, families, business owners, artists, 18-35 year olds, and one panel for non-Sperryville neighbors. Meetings will be limited to 10 individuals to ensure a thorough discussion and allow for COVID distancing. Masks required. Contact Kerry Sutten at kerrysutten@yahoo.com.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }