Spring Cleaning in the Park on Friday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. Tasks: ongoing weeding of pollinator gardens; transplanting some crowded plants from gardens to edges; weeding REC area...spot checking for natives showing up; checking on honeysuckle, English Ivy, MF Rose, Creeping Charlie, etc. and clipping back ailanthus. This workday is registered with PATH Let's Volunteer week. Sign up here and get a free ball cap: rappnews.link/t
Join the Rappahannock County Park Foundation, Old Rag Master Naturalists, and Friends of the Rappahannock for the second annual Rush River Clean-up event.on Sunday, May 1, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Park, 7 Park Lane, Washington. Volunteers will help remove trash from the Rush River and trails to keep it safe for visitors. Wear boots or water shoes, work gloves, and clothes that you won't mind getting wet. Trash bags, grabbers, other equipment, and snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome including supervised children. Sign up here to volunteer and get a free ball cap: rappnews.link/zia
BizLink Networking Social event will be held on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blue Rock, 12567 Lee Hwy., Washington. Come and join us for an evening of welcoming new members, catching up with friends, and celebrating having survived the trials and tribulations of a pandemic. As usual, wine and snacks will be provided. All businesses are invited and guests are always welcome. Sponsored by the Businesses of Rappahannock.
