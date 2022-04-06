The Washington Town Council will meet on April 11 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes approval of advertising for a public hearing on the FY 22-23 budget and Council may vote to enter into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Section 2.2-3711 A.7 of the VA Code for consultation with the town attorney concerning adjustments to the Town boundaries, a specific legal matter requiring the provision of legal advice.
The Rappahannock County School Board will hold their regularly scheduled school board meeting on April 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its board meeting on Tuesday, April 12, at 1 p.m., at 15361 Bradford Road, in Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
The Town’s Architectural Review Board will meet on April 13 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes applications for a generator at 118 Piedmont Ave., renovations at 262 Main St., and exterior repairs at 309 Jett Street.
The Town Council will hold a budget work session on April 16 at 10 a.m. at the Town Hall.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 27, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Orange County Public Safety Building, 11282 Government Center Dr., Orange. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m. on April 27. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to the Commission website one week in advance of the meeting.
