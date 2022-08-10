The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting meets today, Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St. in Sperryville, at 5:30 p.m.
ACommunity Shred Eventwill be held at Flatwood Refuse & Recycling Center on Friday, Aug. 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, go to rappahannockcountyva.gov
TheRappahannock County Democraticcommittee monthly meeting will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rappahannock Library Jefferson Room, 4 Library Rd., Washington. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. and lasts one hour. Zoom option is available. Email Chair@RappDems.org. All are welcome.
TheBlue Ridge Ukulele Circlemeets Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Public Library. Bring a ukulele and join in making music!
TheRappahannock County Garden Clubwill hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be a “Garden Help Desk Forum.” A panel of our own garden experts and club member master gardeners will answer your burning questions. Bring your questions and/or pictures plus your neighbors. All are welcome.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association(RCSA) registration is open for Fall 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes Aug. 19, U6 closes Aug. 26. Visitwww.rappsoccer.comfor more information and registration, email us atrcsasoccer@gmail.com.
TheRappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commissionwill meet on Wednesday, Aug. 24, beginning at 1p.m. The meeting will be held at the RRRC offices at 420 Southridge Pkwy., Suite 106, Culpeper. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.
