The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting meets today, Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St. in Sperryville, at 5:30 p.m.

A Community Shred Event will be held at Flatwood Refuse & Recycling Center on Friday, Aug. 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, go to rappahannockcountyva.gov

