Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Fall 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes Aug. 19, U6 closes Aug. 26. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 24, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the RRRC offices at 420 Southridge Pkwy., Suite 106, Culpeper. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.
The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a review of the Inn at Little Washington’s rezoning application, the Inn at Little Washington’s applications for a special use permit at Cooks Cottage and the Blue House; review of new land development applications, short term lodging and accessory definitions, and a discussion of a joint public hearing with the Town Council.
The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will meet on Aug. 18 at 10:00 a.m. in the county visitors center (3 Library Rd. in Washington). The agenda includes reviewing the Wiley Wilson Buildings Projects.
