Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Fall 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes Aug. 19, U6 closes Aug. 26. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 24, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the RRRC offices at 420 Southridge Pkwy., Suite 106, Culpeper. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.

