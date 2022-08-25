Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Fall 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. U6 closes Aug. 26. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
The Fire Levy Boardmeeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Rappahannock County Library, located 4 Library Rd. The agenda includes a report from the Emergency Services Coordinator on the county’s fire and rescue companies’call statistics for the period of January through June. Fire Levy Board members will also review and discuss each of the Fire Company's operational bill submissions.
Apesticide disposal programis scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.at the CFC Farm & Home Center, 12645 Lee Highway, Washington. This program is for the disposal of unwanted and outdated pesticides currently stored by agricultural producers, licensed pesticide businesses, certified applicators, golf courses and homeowners. For more information, call the Rappahannock County Extension office at 540-675-3619.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...