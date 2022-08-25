meetings-web.jpg

Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Fall 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. U6 closes Aug. 26. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com

The Fire Levy Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Rappahannock County Library, located 4 Library Rd. The agenda includes a report from the Emergency Services Coordinator on the county’s fire and rescue companies’ call statistics for the period of January through June. Fire Levy Board members will also review and discuss each of the Fire Company's operational bill submissions.

