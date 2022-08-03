TheWashington Town Councilwill meet on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a discussion regarding a boundary line adjustment application and recommendations from the Planning Commission regarding zoning applications.
TheRappahannock County School Boardwill hold their regularly scheduled school board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at the high school.
TheRappahannock County Water & Sewer Authorityregular monthly meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main Street, Sperryville, at 5:30 p.m.
ACommunity Shred Eventwill be held at Flatwood Refuse & Recycling Center on Friday, Aug. 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, go to rappahannockcountyva.gov
TheRappahannock County Garden Clubwill hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be a “Garden Help Desk Forum”. A panel of our own garden experts and club member master gardeners will answer your burning questions. Bring your questions and/or pictures plus your neighbors. All are welcome.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association(RCSA) registration is open for Fall 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes Aug. 12, U6 closes Aug. 26. Visitwww.rappsoccer.comfor more information and registration, email us atrcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...