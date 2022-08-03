meetings-web.jpg

The Washington Town Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.  The agenda includes a discussion regarding a boundary line adjustment application and recommendations from the Planning Commission regarding zoning applications.

The Rappahannock County School Board will hold their regularly scheduled school board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at the high school.

