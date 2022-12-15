The Mountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS) governing board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023. For more information about the Mountain Vista Governor's School, please visit www.mvgshome.org.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan.19, 2023, at the Washington Fire Hall. The club meets the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then has a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be a very interesting “do it yourself” workshop involving miniature tea cups and saucers. Experts will instruct the club members how to assemble this creative design. Please bring your own containers and flowers. All are welcome.
Chair of the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority canceled the regular December meeting that was previously scheduled for Dec. 19.
