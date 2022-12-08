meet

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, Dec. 9, due to an Employee In-Service Training.

The Town of Washington’s Town Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 12,  at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.  The agenda includes a discussion of sidewalk repairs, right of entry agreement with Rush River Commons, Leggett Lane road maintenance agreement, Rush River site plan, and a debrief of COLW Parade and Town holiday party. The Council may vote to enter into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Section 2.2-3711A.1 to discuss Town Clerk salary.

Tags

Recommended for you