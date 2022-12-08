Rappahannock Rapidan Community Servicestransportation will not operate on Friday, Dec. 9, due to an Employee In-Service Training.
TheTown of Washington’s Town Councilwill meet on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a discussion of sidewalk repairs, right of entry agreement with Rush River Commons, Leggett Lane road maintenance agreement, Rush River site plan, and a debrief of COLW Parade and Town holiday party. The Council may vote to enter into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Section 2.2-3711A.1 to discuss Town Clerk salary.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Serviceswill hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commissionwill meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the RRRC offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106, Culpeper, VA 22701. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.
TheMountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS) governing board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023. For more information about the Mountain Vista Governor's School, please visitwww.mvgshome.org.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...