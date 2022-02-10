meetings.jpg

The Washington Town Council will meet on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes discussing a liability waiver for Town Pathways and scheduling a FY 22-23 budget work session.

Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2008-2017.  Registration for U8 and up closes March 14, U6 closes April 2. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. 

For more details: 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and click on the “Activities” icon.

