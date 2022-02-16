All Rappahannock County government offices will be closed Monday (Feb. 21), in observance of Presidents’ Day, as will the Atlantic Union Bank and BB&T. Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation services will not operate on Presidents’ Day.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commissionwill meet on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Carver Center in Culpeper County, 9432 James Madison Highway, Rapidan. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m. on Feb. 23. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to theCommission websiteone week in advance of the meeting.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Serviceswill hold its Board Meeting on March 8, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association(RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2008-2017. Registration for U8 and up closes March 14, U6 closes April 2. Visitwww.rappsoccer.comfor more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreationis offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...