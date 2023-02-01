meet

The Rappahannock County Garden Club is pleased to sponsor a Flower Arrangement Class each Wednesday in February. The classes will be led by Linda Taylor and will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The next class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Price is $10 per class. All are welcome. For more information please contact Anne Nenninger at Lvmybks@gmail.com.

The Town of Washington’s Town Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes: a Planning Commission appointment, joint public hearing with the Planning Commission regarding a text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance, and a discussion of a meals and lodging tax holiday.

