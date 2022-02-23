The Town Planning Commission will meet on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss a possible ordinance for swimming pools.
The Rappahannock County School Board will hold their regularly scheduled school board meeting and public hearing on the FY23 budget on March 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its Board Meeting on March 8, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2008-2017. Registration for U8 and up closes March 14, U6 closes April 2. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
