The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be today, (Thursday, Jan. 12) at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville, at 5:30 p.m.
AllRappahannock County government officeswill be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day;Atlantic Union BankandTruistwill be closed on Monday, Jan. 16;Rappahannock County Public Schoolswill be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Servicestransportation will not operate on Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.
Refuse SitesatAmissvilleandFlatwoodwill beopenon Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
TheRappahannock County Garden Clubwill hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be a “do it yourself” workshop involving miniature Tea Cups and Saucers. Experts will instruct the club members how to assemble this creative design. Please bring your own containers and flowers. All are welcome.
TheSperryville Community Allianceinvites members of the Sperryville community to a second community meeting to learn more about the proposed expansion of the Sperryville Historic District on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Fire Department (11871 Lee Hwy).
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...