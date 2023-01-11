meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be today, (Thursday, Jan. 12) at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville, at 5:30 p.m. 

All Rappahannock County government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Atlantic Union Bank and Truist will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16; Rappahannock County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

