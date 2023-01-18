meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Rappahannock County Library, 5:30 p.m., in the Jamieson Room. This meeting is open to the public. Topics of discussion will include a summary of 2022 activities and achievements and goals for RAWL in 2023. RAWL members will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed slate of Directors for 2023. (Alternatively, proxy ballots are mailed to current RAWL members.) Shelter number: 540-937-3336. Email:  inforawldogs@gmail.com. website:  www.RAWLdogs.org.

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the county courthouse. Agenda items include conducting a forensic audit of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company’s financial records. County administration will provide information obtained regarding options for a path forward.

