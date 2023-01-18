The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Rappahannock County Library, 5:30 p.m., in the Jamieson Room. This meeting is open to the public. Topics of discussion will include a summary of 2022 activities and achievements and goals for RAWL in 2023. RAWL members will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed slate of Directors for 2023. (Alternatively, proxy ballots are mailed to current RAWL members.) Shelter number: 540-937-3336. Email: inforawldogs@gmail.com. website: www.RAWLdogs.org.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the county courthouse. Agenda items include conducting a forensic audit of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company’s financial records. County administration will provide information obtained regarding options for a path forward.
The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the county courthouse. This meeting will serve as the "Annual Meeting" of the body at which officers will be selected for the calendar year 2023.
The Sperryville Community Alliance invites members of the Sperryville community to a second community meeting to learn more about the proposed expansion of the Sperryville Historic District on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Fire Department, 11871 Lee Hwy.
The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority monthly meeting for February has been canceled.
