The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. today, Thursday Jan. 26, at the county courthouse, 250 Gay St., Washington. Agenda items include conducting a forensic audit of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company’s financial records. County administration will provide information obtained regarding options for a path forward.

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authoritywill meet at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday Jan. 26, in the county courthouse, 250 Gay St., Washington. This meeting will serve as the "Annual Meeting" of the body at which officers will be selected for the calendar year 2023.

