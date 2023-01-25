The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. today, Thursday Jan. 26, at the county courthouse, 250 Gay St., Washington. Agenda items include conducting a forensic audit of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company’s financial records. County administration will provide information obtained regarding options for a path forward.
The Rappahannock County Broadband Authoritywill meet at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday Jan. 26, in the county courthouse, 250 Gay St., Washington. This meeting will serve as the "Annual Meeting" of the body at which officers will be selected for the calendar year 2023.
The Sperryville Community Alliance invites members of the Sperryville community to a second community meeting to learn more about the proposed expansion of the Sperryville Historic District on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Fire Department, 11871 Lee Hwy.
The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority monthly meeting for February has been canceled.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club regular monthly meeting for February has been canceled.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club is pleased to sponsor a Flower Arrangement Class each Wednesday in February. The classes will be led by Linda Taylor and will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The first class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Price is $10 per class. All are welcome. For more information please contact Anne Nenninger at Lvmybks@gmail.com.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
Ben Peters, editor of the Rappahannock News, invites you to play chess at Headmaster's Pub, 12018 Lee Hwy, Sperryville, on Friday, Jan. 27 at 5:00 p.m. All who are interested in playing are welcome, including beginners. Please bring your own board, pieces and clock if you have them.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2023! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes mid-March, U6 closes April 3rd. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...