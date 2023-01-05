meetings-web.jpg

The Town of Washington’s Town Council would like to extend an invitation to the swearing in of the Town Council at 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, at Town Hall.  There will be a brief special meeting to confirm Town Council appointments and a discussion of a resolution to establish a fund to receive charitable contributions, followed by a reception with light food and drink.

The Town of Washington’s Town Council will meet on Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall for its regular meeting. The agenda includes: a Public Hearing for a solar panel ordinance, a discussion on the Leggett Lane road maintenance agreement, and a resolution to refer a zoning text amendment to Planning Commission relating to temporary zoning for land brought into the town by boundary line adjustment and to remove residential uses from Village Services District.  The Council may vote to enter into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Section 2.2-3711 A.7 of the VA Code for consultation with the town attorney concerning adjustments to the Town boundaries, a specific legal matter requiring the provision of legal advice.

