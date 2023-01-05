The Town of Washington’s Town Council would like to extend an invitation to the swearing in of the Town Council at 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, at Town Hall. There will be a brief special meeting to confirm Town Council appointments and a discussion of a resolution to establish a fund to receive charitable contributions, followed by a reception with light food and drink.
The Town of Washington’s Town Council will meet on Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall for its regular meeting. The agenda includes: a Public Hearing for a solar panel ordinance, a discussion on the Leggett Lane road maintenance agreement, and a resolution to refer a zoning text amendment to Planning Commission relating to temporary zoning for land brought into the town by boundary line adjustment and to remove residential uses from Village Services District. The Council may vote to enter into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Section 2.2-3711 A.7 of the VA Code for consultation with the town attorney concerning adjustments to the Town boundaries, a specific legal matter requiring the provision of legal advice.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 15361 Bradford Road in Culpeper, now at 4 p.m. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville at 5:30 pm.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be a very interesting “do it yourself” workshop involving miniature Tea Cups and Saucers. Experts will instruct the club members how to assemble this creative design. Please bring your own containers and flowers. All are welcome.
