The Town Planning Commission will meet on Friday, July 15, at 3 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes applications from the Inn at Little Washington for 1) a Special Use Permit for a 2-bedroom guest room located in Cook’s Cottage. The property is located at 360 Main St. and is in the Village Mixed Use (VMU) and Historic District zoning districts 2) Rezoning request to change the existing zoning district category from Village Residential (VR) to Village Mixed Use (VMU) zoning district.
The property is located at 335 Middle St., known as The Blue House property at the corner of Middle and Gay Streets 3) a Special Use Permit for a 2-bedroom guest room located at 335 Middle St,. known as The Blue House property at the corner of Middle and Gay Streets. This property is located in the Village Mixed Use (VMU) and Historic District zoning districts. Also an application for a rezoning request from Mr. Jeff Butler to change the existing zoning district category from Village Residential (VR) to the Village Mixed Use (VMU) zoning district for an existing garage, offices and AirBnB lodging. The property is located at 353 Calvert St. and is located in the Village Residential and Historic zoning districts.
The Town Architectural Review Board will meet on Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes applications from the Inn at Little Washington for the relocation of a 11'x12' shed located at 335 Middle St. The shed will be moved to the Avon Hall property located at 22 Avon Ln. The shed is identified as a contributing secondary resource on the 2005 Inventory Map of the Washington Historic District. Also the Inn at Little Washington is requesting the installation of a roof mounted HVAC air handling unit located at 389 Main St., Patty-O’s Café, the property is identified as a contributing primary resource on the 2005 Inventory Map of the Washington Historic District. Also a request from Black Kettle LLC, for the installation of a Red-rock Ledgestone retaining wall and black aluminum fence at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Leggett Lane.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 20, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet on the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p,.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program is “Working with Succulents” Demonstration with Darcy Justen. This will be a demonstration of how to make a hypertufa (cement) container and fill it with sedums for summer fun. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Blue Ridge PRISM's summer meeting (virtual) on Wednesday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m — "Simply Stiltgrass." We'll be discussing all things stiltgrass as well as provide a short update on what PRISM's been up to the last few months. This is a free online event and includes a question and answer period with the audience. Those who register will receive access to the recording. To register or for more info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/348361798517