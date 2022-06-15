The following are closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth: Rappahannock County government offices; Atlantic Union Bank; Truist (BB&T); Virginia DMV; U.S. Postal Service; Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation services. They will reopen on Tuesday, June 21.
TheRappahannock Newswill be closed Monday, June 20. It will reopen on Tuesday, June 21. Also, there are early deadlines for the Thursday, June 23 edition due to the holiday. All items for publication should be submitted no later than noon Friday (June 17).
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commissionwill meet on Wednesday, June 22, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, 1533 Iris Trail, Midland. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m. on June 22.
