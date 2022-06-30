The following are closed in observance of Independence Day, Monday, July 4: Rappahannock County government offices; Atlantic Union Bank; Trust (BB&T); Virginia DMV; U.S. Postal Service; Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation; Rappahannock News. They will reopen on Tuesday, July 5.
In observance of Independence Day, Flatwood Refuse will be closed on Monday, July 4. Both Flatwood and Amissville refuse centers will be closed Monday, July 4. Amissville will reopen on Tuesday, July 5, at 7:30 a.m. and Flatwood will reopen on Wednesday, July 6, at 7 a.m.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next board meeting on Tuesday, July 12, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., in Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular July meeting on Wednesday, July 6, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...