The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be today, Thursday, June 9, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville, at 5:30 p.m.
TheTown Councilwill meet on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes approval of the FY22-23 budget, a public hearing regarding the bulk water rate, a resolution to release budgeted funds quarterly, and a discussion of the zoning and tap fees. The Council may vote to enter into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Section 2.2-3711 A.7 of the VA Code for consultation with the town attorney concerning adjustments to the Town boundaries, a specific legal matter requiring the provision of legal advice.
The TownArchitectural Review Boardwill meet on Tuesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a reapplication to build a portico at 593 Gay St. and an application for the Inn at Little Washington to replace the building façade at 309 Middle St.
TheRappahannock County School Boardwill hold their regularly scheduled School Board meeting onTuesday,June 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at the high school.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Serviceswill hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, in Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commissionwill meet on Wednesday, June 22, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, 1533 Iris Trail, Midland. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting toplaninfo@rrregion.orgor by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m. on June 22.
