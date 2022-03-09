Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, March 11 due to an Employee In-Service Training.
The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee monthly meeting will be on Saturday, March 12, at the Rappahannock Library Jefferson Room, 4 Library Rd, Washington. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. All are welcome!
The Town Council will hold a budget work session at the Town Hall on Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m.
The Town Council will also meet on March 14, at 7, p.m. at Town Hall for its regularly scheduled meeting. The agenda includes changing the title for the Zoning Administrator to include sub-division administrator and Council may vote to enter into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Section 2.2-3711 A.7 of the VA Code for consultation with the town attorney concerning adjustments to the Town boundaries, a specific legal matter requiring the provision of legal advice.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2008-2017. Registration for U8 and up closes March 14, U6 closes April 2. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
