Memorial Day closings: All Rappahannock County government offices will be closed Monday (May 30), reopening Tuesday, May 31. Also closed Monday and reopening Tuesday are Atlantic Union Bank, Truist (BB&T) and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation.
The Rappahannock News will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 31. The Rappahannock News has an early deadline for the Thursday, June 2, edition because of the Memorial Day holiday. All items for publication should be submitted no later than 3 p.m., Friday, May 27.
All children who will be five years old by Sept. 30, 2022 may enter Kindergarten this August.Registration for new Kindergartnerswill be held at RCES on Tuesday, May 31st, Wednesday, June 1st, and Thursday, June 2ndby appointment only. Please contact Christy Taylor at the Elementary School Office by phone at 540-227-0200, or by email atctaylor@rappahannockschools.usto schedule an appointment.
TheSchool Boardwill hold a retreat on Friday, June 3, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m to build Board norms and protocols with a facilitator from VSBA. This retreat will be held at 25 Belle Ridge Farm Lane, Woodville.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...