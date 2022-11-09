The following will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day: Rappahannock County government offices; Atlantic Union Bank in Washington; Truist in Flint Hill; and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, Nov. 11, due to the Veterans Day Holiday.
The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority’s regular monthly meeting will be today, Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville.
The Town of Washington Planning Commission will have a walking-work session on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11:30 a.m. Starting point: Town Hall. Concluding and Adjournment: Town Hall about 1 p.m. This meeting is open to the public, wear walking shoes and weather appropriate clothing. Bring an umbrella, if needed.
The Washington Town Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a discussion of sidewalk repairs, a review of a solar panel ordinance, fireworks applications process, GAP Transportation study and the town’s holiday party. There will also be a public hearing for the tap fee schedule and a swimming pool zoning text amendment.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be devoted to our Christmas Greens Workshop (how to properly cut greens, how to condition them, etc.), so if those topics interest you, please come. Our Greens Sale is now open for business so please go to rappgardebclub.org to order early.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...
A switch this year to eight-man football by Rappahannock County High School — Northern Virginia’s smallest school division, and one of the smallest in the state — turned out to be a big win for the team, the school and the community at large.