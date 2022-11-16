meetings-web.jpg

The Town Architectural Review Board meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, has been canceled. The next meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Rapp at Home: All Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend the following activities. Please RSVP to Rapp at Home 540-937-4663 or maryann@rappathome.org

