The Town Architectural Review Board meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, has been canceled. The next meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
Rapp at Home: All Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend the following activities. Please RSVP to Rapp at Home 540-937-4663 or maryann@rappathome.org.
French Conversation: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 10:30 a.m. Rapp Library. Converse in French with friends about various topics of interest. RSVP to Rapp at Home, 540-937-4663
Elves Workshop: Throughout November, time varies, Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium. Help build the winning Rapp at Home Christmas float for the Dec. 4 parade. Contact Yoko for information: yoko.gb@icloud.com
Walk and Talk: Every Tuesday, 10 a.m., Nov. 22, 29. Meet and park on Mt. Salem Avenue in front of the Washington Schoolhouse. Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at nankona@aol.com for walk details.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock’s seniors so that they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
