Thanksgiving closings:
• All Rappahannock County government offices will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and reopen Monday, Nov. 28.
Thanksgiving closings:
• All Rappahannock County government offices will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and reopen Monday, Nov. 28.
• Refuse Sites at Amissville and Flatwood will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24. Thanksgiving Day. Amissville will reopen on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Flatwood will reopen on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 a.m.
• Rappahannock County Public Schools begin Thanksgiving vacation Wednesday, with classes resuming Monday, Nov. 28.
• Atlantic Union Bank and Truist in Flint Hill are both closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.
• Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25.
• The Rappahannock News is closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25.
The Town of Washington's Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28, has been canceled.
Rapp at Home: All Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend the following activities. Please RSVP to Rapp at Home 540-937-4663 or maryann@rappathome.org.
French Conversation | Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 29 | Rapp Library | Converse in French with friends about various topics of interest. RSVP to Rapp at Home, 540-937-4663
Elves Workshop | Throughout November, time varies, Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium | Help build the winning Rapp at Home Christmas float for the Dec. 4 parade. Contact Yoko for information: yoko.gb@icloud.com
Walk and Talk | Every Tuesday, 10 a.m., Nov. 29 | Meet and park on Mt. Salem Avenue in front of the Washington Schoolhouse for an easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at nankona@aol.com for walk details.
Spanish Conversation | Tuesday, 5 p.m. live, Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Chat in Spanish with others who love the language. Contact Tac Tacelosky for the location: Tacman@gmail.com.
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these activities. Please RSVP to Rapp at Home 540-937-4663 or maryann@rappathome.org.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock’s seniors so that they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Click the video above to watch Wednesday's Planning Commission meeting.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy. High 57F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.